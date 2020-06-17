456 Palm Drive Upper Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Craftsman Home with Solar - Hello Home Seekers!! We have a Beautiful Craftsman home that we want to rent to some really nice people. It has a huge yard with white picket fence doggie door installed to a front yard.

*Covered stone porch in front and gorgeous sunset views from the enclosed sunroom; huge deck off the back.

*Extra Large bedrooms; 2 closets in each bedroom

*Wood floors throughout living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway

*3 Car off the street parking with lots of storage room

Plenty of natural light

Landscaping in front provided by the owner. No need to mow the lawn!

Stone patio, perfect for BBQ-ing

Close to shopping, dining, parks, hiking, and schools

Solar electric two years ago.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1,500.00

- AIR CONDITIONING: No.

- PETS: Yes.

- Utilities: Shared with unit below.

- Term: Min 1 year.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now".

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income).

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents.

5. Pay the application fee.



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



(RLNE5047074)