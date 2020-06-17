All apartments in Vista
456 Palm Drive Upper Unit
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

456 Palm Drive Upper Unit

456 Palm Dr · No Longer Available
Location

456 Palm Dr, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Craftsman Home with Solar - Hello Home Seekers!! We have a Beautiful Craftsman home that we want to rent to some really nice people. It has a huge yard with white picket fence doggie door installed to a front yard.
*Covered stone porch in front and gorgeous sunset views from the enclosed sunroom; huge deck off the back.
*Extra Large bedrooms; 2 closets in each bedroom
*Wood floors throughout living room, dining room, kitchen and hallway
*3 Car off the street parking with lots of storage room
Plenty of natural light
Landscaping in front provided by the owner. No need to mow the lawn!
Stone patio, perfect for BBQ-ing
Close to shopping, dining, parks, hiking, and schools
Solar electric two years ago.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1,500.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: No.
- PETS: Yes.
- Utilities: Shared with unit below.
- Term: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now".
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income).
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents.
5. Pay the application fee.

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE5047074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have any available units?
456 Palm Drive Upper Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have?
Some of 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit currently offering any rent specials?
456 Palm Drive Upper Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit is pet friendly.
Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit offer parking?
No, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit does not offer parking.
Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have units with washers and dryers?
No, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have a pool?
No, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit does not have a pool.
Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have accessible units?
No, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 456 Palm Drive Upper Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
