4183 Lonnie St Oceanside

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family Home - Single story, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1,040 sq ft. one car garage, concrete and tile flooring throughout, spacious covered patio and yard space, upgraded full bathroom, master has 1.5 bath, storage in hallway, easy access to the 78 freeway, close to shopping, dining, entertainment, skate park, recreation center, playground.



Maximum 2 spayed/neutered pets 2 years or older will be considered on a case by case basis with increase to the deposit and pet screening profile. Renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Fridge included, washer/dryer hookups on patio. All utilities and landscape maintenance are tenant responsibility. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Applications are done online at www.mclainproperties.com, available long term rentals, find the address and follow instructions to apply.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



(RLNE5490754)