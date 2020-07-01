All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

415 Ferrara Way, Vista, CA 92083

415 Ferrara Way · No Longer Available
Location

415 Ferrara Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
415 Ferrara Way, Vista, CA 92083 Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Vista Home, Central A/C & Heating, PETS OK - Move in Special: Move in by May 1st and first months rent is $2250.00. After rent would go back to $2350.00 per month.

California Villas Attached Home
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
1,150 Square Feet
Central A/C and Heating
Community Pool
Tot Lot
Easy Access to the 78 freeway,
Nice size backyard
Pets ok on approval with additional deposit.

This beautiful attached home is available now. Enjoy Brand New top of the line stainless steal appliances with granite counters in the kitchen. Cozy little community offers pool and tot lot. Call today to schedule a showing!

Olive Elementary School 0.3 miles
Madison Middle School 1.8 miles
Rancho Buena Vista High School 2.5 miles

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
Call Russ Tarvin for a private showing at 760-525-0686
Associate Licensee CalBRE#02078626
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5266172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

