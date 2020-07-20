376 Ferrara Way - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wonderful Townhome in sweet, quiet complex (not large). Large 3bedroom/2.5 bath, 2-story home. Fenced in patio/yard. 2-car garage. Fireplace in living room with sliding glass door to patio. Lots of windows. Separate eating area. Half bath downstairs. All 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. Carpet throughout. Clean & sweet. Great home for family or for roommates. Dog allowed! Pool, clubhouse, jacuzzi, tennis courts. Sweet community. Easy access to freeway. Very private feeling!! Available now!

