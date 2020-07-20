All apartments in Vista
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
376 Ferrara Way - 1
Last updated March 16 2019 at 4:42 AM

376 Ferrara Way - 1

376 Ferrara Way · No Longer Available
Location

376 Ferrara Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wonderful Townhome in sweet, quiet complex (not large). Large 3bedroom/2.5 bath, 2-story home. Fenced in patio/yard. 2-car garage. Fireplace in living room with sliding glass door to patio. Lots of windows. Separate eating area. Half bath downstairs. All 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths upstairs. Carpet throughout. Clean & sweet. Great home for family or for roommates. Dog allowed! Pool, clubhouse, jacuzzi, tennis courts. Sweet community. Easy access to freeway. Very private feeling!! Available now!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have any available units?
376 Ferrara Way - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have?
Some of 376 Ferrara Way - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Ferrara Way - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
376 Ferrara Way - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Ferrara Way - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 offers parking.
Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 has a pool.
Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have accessible units?
No, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Ferrara Way - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Ferrara Way - 1 has units with dishwashers.
