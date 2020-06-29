Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 373 STEELHEAD WAY - Beautiful 3 story home feels like new! New paint, new flooring through-out! Large, open family room with tiled fireplace and a balcony to enjoy cool breezes. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, (refrigerator, washer & dryer include). Ceiling fans through-out. Large tandem garage (originally a 4 car garage) Remodeled into 2 car garage with extra bonus room and EZ maintenance backyard. Community has tot lot and picnic area. Close to shops, restaurants and EZ access to freeways. Non-smoker. Please call or email Kim at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE3077626)