All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 373 Steelhead Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
373 Steelhead Way
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

373 Steelhead Way

373 Steelhead Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

373 Steelhead Way, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 373 STEELHEAD WAY - Beautiful 3 story home feels like new! New paint, new flooring through-out! Large, open family room with tiled fireplace and a balcony to enjoy cool breezes. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, (refrigerator, washer & dryer include). Ceiling fans through-out. Large tandem garage (originally a 4 car garage) Remodeled into 2 car garage with extra bonus room and EZ maintenance backyard. Community has tot lot and picnic area. Close to shops, restaurants and EZ access to freeways. Non-smoker. Please call or email Kim at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE3077626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 Steelhead Way have any available units?
373 Steelhead Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 Steelhead Way have?
Some of 373 Steelhead Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 Steelhead Way currently offering any rent specials?
373 Steelhead Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 Steelhead Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 373 Steelhead Way is pet friendly.
Does 373 Steelhead Way offer parking?
Yes, 373 Steelhead Way offers parking.
Does 373 Steelhead Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373 Steelhead Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 Steelhead Way have a pool?
No, 373 Steelhead Way does not have a pool.
Does 373 Steelhead Way have accessible units?
No, 373 Steelhead Way does not have accessible units.
Does 373 Steelhead Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 Steelhead Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College