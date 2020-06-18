All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 329 East Orange Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
329 East Orange Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

329 East Orange Street

329 East Orange Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

329 East Orange Street, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
329 East Orange Street Available 08/10/19 329 E. Orange St ~ One Bedroom Apartment in Vista w/Garage - This is a lovely upstairs one bedroom, one bathroom apartment in a convenient location in Vista! Walking distance to Vista's Main Street, near great dining & entertainment. This apartment features tile flooring throughout, a recently upgraded bathroom, one parking space in driveway and a detached one car garage (additional garage available for a fee). The apartment complex features a garden setting common area for Residents to relax and soak in the sun!

Tenant pays all utilities except landscaping services (water prorated between Tenants). Appliances include a fridge, a dishwasher and a gas range (appliances included without warranty for repair or replacement). No AC in this apartment. Washer & Dryer hook ups.

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5004438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 East Orange Street have any available units?
329 East Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 329 East Orange Street have?
Some of 329 East Orange Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 East Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
329 East Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 East Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 329 East Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 329 East Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 329 East Orange Street offers parking.
Does 329 East Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 East Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 East Orange Street have a pool?
No, 329 East Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 329 East Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 329 East Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 329 East Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 East Orange Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College