2871 Emerald Drive

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Updated 3 bedroom 2 Bath house, Available and move in ready now! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Oceanside. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and a stainless steel gas range. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 1 car garage, Washer and dryer hookups, and a good size backyard. Please note the furniture in the photos is not included with the property.



Landlord will provide refrigerator for a qualified tenant if needed



12 Month Lease

Excellent Credit and Rental History Required

Monthly Rent: $2,395.00

Security Deposit: $2,395.00

Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18

Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required, additional monthly pent rent required

No Smoking

Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance



**Due to COVID-19 concerns and following guidance from the California Association of Realtors we can only provide virtual showings at this time**



To see a Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2iYsUThjytL&mls=1



For More information please call/text/email:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

david@bre-sd.com

DRE# 00546581



James Burmeister

Broker DRE #00546581

Eviction Attorney #096897



(RLNE5665950)