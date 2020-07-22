2871 Emerald Drive

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom 2 Bath house, Available and move in ready now! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Oceanside. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and a stainless steel gas range. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 1 car garage, Washer and dryer hookups, and a good size backyard. Please note the furniture in the photos is not included with the property.
Landlord will provide refrigerator for a qualified tenant if needed
12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Monthly Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required, additional monthly pent rent required
No Smoking
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance
**Due to COVID-19 concerns and following guidance from the California Association of Realtors we can only provide virtual showings at this time**
To see a Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2iYsUThjytL&mls=1
For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581
James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897
(RLNE5665950)