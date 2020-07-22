All apartments in Vista
2871 Emerald Drive

2871 North Emerald Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2871 North Emerald Drive, Vista, CA 92056
Tri-City

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom 2 Bath house, Available and move in ready now! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Oceanside. 3 nice size bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Kitchen has granite countertops and a stainless steel gas range. Tile in the main living areas and hallways, and carpet in the bedrooms. This property has a 1 car garage, Washer and dryer hookups, and a good size backyard. Please note the furniture in the photos is not included with the property.

Landlord will provide refrigerator for a qualified tenant if needed

12 Month Lease
Excellent Credit and Rental History Required
Monthly Rent: $2,395.00
Security Deposit: $2,395.00
Application Fee: $40 Cash per applicant over the age of 18
Pets will be considered, additional security deposit required, additional monthly pent rent required
No Smoking
Tenant pays for: SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash, Cable, and Renters Insurance

**Due to COVID-19 concerns and following guidance from the California Association of Realtors we can only provide virtual showings at this time**

To see a Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=2iYsUThjytL&mls=1

For More information please call/text/email:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
david@bre-sd.com
DRE# 00546581

James Burmeister
Broker DRE #00546581
Eviction Attorney #096897

(RLNE5665950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Emerald Drive have any available units?
2871 Emerald Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2871 Emerald Drive have?
Some of 2871 Emerald Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Emerald Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Emerald Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Emerald Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2871 Emerald Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2871 Emerald Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Emerald Drive offers parking.
Does 2871 Emerald Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2871 Emerald Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Emerald Drive have a pool?
No, 2871 Emerald Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2871 Emerald Drive have accessible units?
No, 2871 Emerald Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Emerald Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2871 Emerald Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
