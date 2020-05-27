219 Lado De Loma Dr Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Duplex for Rent

219 Lado De Loma Unit B

Vista, CA 92083



Duplex house for rent with all utilities included. You will have a little yard. The unit was recently remodeled and very nice on the inside. It has a living room and an office area. The garage has washer and dryer hookups and shared storage area. The house is near Military Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Miramar, Carlsbad, Escondido, San Marcos, Vista, Oceanside, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Del Mar, Temecula, Poway, Valley Center, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Carmel Valley, Rancho Bernardo, Encinitas, Riverside, Murrieta, Ramona, Mission Bay, El Cajon, Santee, Solana Beach, Coronado, La Jolla, Beach and Ocean. It is also near the 5, 76, 78, 805, 8,163, 94, Coast Hwys, and 15 hwys. Pets on approval with a deposit. This home a must see please contact me for a showing. Thank you..



Online Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-525-6893

Text me for the Fastest Response

SquaredAwayRentals@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi