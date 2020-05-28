All apartments in Vista
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

2106 Cottage Way

2106 Cottage Way · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Cottage Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2106 Cottage Way Available 02/01/20 2 Bedroom Shadowridge Cottage Coming Soon! - Don't missing this opportunity to lease this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Shadowridge Cottages. This home features upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, vaulted ceilings and a 2 car garage. Enclosed small yard patio area. Additional features include access to a community pool & spa. Located in a very quiet neighborhood and very close to the Shadowridge golf course & country club. Looking for at least one year term no short term leases.
Owner may consider a pet.
Please contact Veronica Martin text or call (858)522-9265 to schedule an appointment.
PLEASE NOTE home does not include refrigerator or washer and dryer. NO PARKING IN DRIVEWAY ONLY 2CAR GARAGE

(RLNE5419016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 Cottage Way have any available units?
2106 Cottage Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 Cottage Way have?
Some of 2106 Cottage Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 Cottage Way currently offering any rent specials?
2106 Cottage Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 Cottage Way pet-friendly?
No, 2106 Cottage Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2106 Cottage Way offer parking?
Yes, 2106 Cottage Way offers parking.
Does 2106 Cottage Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2106 Cottage Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 Cottage Way have a pool?
Yes, 2106 Cottage Way has a pool.
Does 2106 Cottage Way have accessible units?
No, 2106 Cottage Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 Cottage Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2106 Cottage Way does not have units with dishwashers.
