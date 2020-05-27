All apartments in Vista
2041 Sonora - 1

2041 Sonora Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Sonora Ct, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Sunny, Single Level Home in Desirable Shadowridge!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful home in desirable Shadowridge! This is a must see home. Plantation shutters throughout. The layout is welcoming, open and bright. Formal dining room, large breakfast nook/family room. Large master bedroom opens into the backyard. Beautifully landscaped, gardener included. Is this your next home? Please give us a call to set up a showing! 760.434.7373..

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,988.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Family Room, Storage space, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas/ 220 Laundry, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Plantation Blinds

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2041-Sonora-Court-Vista-CA-92081-857/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4738274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

