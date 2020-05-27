2041 Sonora - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sunny, Single Level Home in Desirable Shadowridge!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful home in desirable Shadowridge! This is a must see home. Plantation shutters throughout. The layout is welcoming, open and bright. Formal dining room, large breakfast nook/family room. Large master bedroom opens into the backyard. Beautifully landscaped, gardener included. Is this your next home? Please give us a call to set up a showing! 760.434.7373..



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,988.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property, Refrigerator, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Formal dining room, Eat in kitchen, Living Room, Family Room, Storage space, Tile Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Laundry Hook-ups, Gas/ 220 Laundry, Laundry Room (Ground Floor), 2 Car Garage, Gardener included, Home Owners Assoc., Plantation Blinds



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2041-Sonora-Court-Vista-CA-92081-857/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE4738274)