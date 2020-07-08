2033 Paseo De Anza

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Available Now! - Home For Rent in Vista - Wonderful 3BR/2BA home in gated Sandalwood community of Vista. Large open living room and vaulted ceilings when entering the home. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted and fully upgraded hall bath! Great open backyard space to hang out, BBQ, or entertain guests! This home does have SOLAR, electricity would be included.



Just around the corner is a community pool, spa, playground, and tennis courts. This community is gated! Nearby schools include Mission Meadows Elementary, Rosevelt Middle School, and Vista high school.



More photos coming soon! Please inquire to schedule a showing!



(RLNE5764572)