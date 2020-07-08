All apartments in Vista
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

2033 Paseo De Anza

2033 Paseo De Anza · No Longer Available
Location

2033 Paseo De Anza, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Available Now! - Home For Rent in Vista - Wonderful 3BR/2BA home in gated Sandalwood community of Vista. Large open living room and vaulted ceilings when entering the home. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Freshly painted and fully upgraded hall bath! Great open backyard space to hang out, BBQ, or entertain guests! This home does have SOLAR, electricity would be included.

Just around the corner is a community pool, spa, playground, and tennis courts. This community is gated! Nearby schools include Mission Meadows Elementary, Rosevelt Middle School, and Vista high school.

More photos coming soon! Please inquire to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5764572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 Paseo De Anza have any available units?
2033 Paseo De Anza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2033 Paseo De Anza have?
Some of 2033 Paseo De Anza's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 Paseo De Anza currently offering any rent specials?
2033 Paseo De Anza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 Paseo De Anza pet-friendly?
No, 2033 Paseo De Anza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2033 Paseo De Anza offer parking?
Yes, 2033 Paseo De Anza offers parking.
Does 2033 Paseo De Anza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 Paseo De Anza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 Paseo De Anza have a pool?
Yes, 2033 Paseo De Anza has a pool.
Does 2033 Paseo De Anza have accessible units?
No, 2033 Paseo De Anza does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 Paseo De Anza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 Paseo De Anza does not have units with dishwashers.

