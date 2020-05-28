202 Cananea Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Three bedroom near schools coming soon! 202 Cananea, Vista, CA 92084 - Available NOW! Enjoy your new home close to shopping, schools, and downtown Vista!



Single level 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom with just over 1000 sqft! Fresh paint throughout the home! Bathroom recently remodeled with shower and vanity! Forget dirty carpet and enjoy all tile flooring! Large fenced yard and patio for entertaining. 1 car garage and large driveway for parking. Located minutes from Vista High and shopping!



NO PETS/NO smoking. No dishwasher in home. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Tenant to pay all

utilities.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,000.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



