Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

202 Cananea Street

202 Cananea Street · No Longer Available
Location

202 Cananea Street, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Three bedroom near schools coming soon! 202 Cananea, Vista, CA 92084 - Available NOW! Enjoy your new home close to shopping, schools, and downtown Vista!

Single level 3 bedroom/ 1 bathroom with just over 1000 sqft! Fresh paint throughout the home! Bathroom recently remodeled with shower and vanity! Forget dirty carpet and enjoy all tile flooring! Large fenced yard and patio for entertaining. 1 car garage and large driveway for parking. Located minutes from Vista High and shopping!

NO PETS/NO smoking. No dishwasher in home. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer, and Dryer. Tenant to pay all
utilities.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,000.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1991675)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 202 Cananea Street have any available units?
202 Cananea Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 Cananea Street have?
Some of 202 Cananea Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Cananea Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 Cananea Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Cananea Street pet-friendly?
No, 202 Cananea Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 202 Cananea Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 Cananea Street offers parking.
Does 202 Cananea Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 Cananea Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Cananea Street have a pool?
No, 202 Cananea Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 Cananea Street have accessible units?
No, 202 Cananea Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Cananea Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Cananea Street does not have units with dishwashers.

