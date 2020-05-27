All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2019 Date St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2019 Date St.
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

2019 Date St.

2019 Date Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2019 Date Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2019 Date St. Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with Two Car Garage! Accepting Applications Now! - Beautiful, recently remodeled spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home. Located in a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac bordering Oceanside and Vista. Open kitchen area with an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room with over 2000 sq ft. and a good sized backyard with a patio and grass area. Attached two car garage, remodeled fireplace and tile flooring.

This is a great family unit that will be ready at the beginning of December.

We are actively scheduling showings at this time. Please review the property specifications and have a look at the photos. If you are interested please respond by either phone or through the submission form. We will be in touch with you.

Don't pass up this great home, it will go fast!

(RLNE5267855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 Date St. have any available units?
2019 Date St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 Date St. have?
Some of 2019 Date St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 Date St. currently offering any rent specials?
2019 Date St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 Date St. pet-friendly?
No, 2019 Date St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2019 Date St. offer parking?
Yes, 2019 Date St. offers parking.
Does 2019 Date St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2019 Date St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 Date St. have a pool?
No, 2019 Date St. does not have a pool.
Does 2019 Date St. have accessible units?
No, 2019 Date St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 Date St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 Date St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College