Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2019 Date St. Available 12/01/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home with Two Car Garage! Accepting Applications Now! - Beautiful, recently remodeled spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath two story home. Located in a quiet neighborhood cul-de-sac bordering Oceanside and Vista. Open kitchen area with an island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room with over 2000 sq ft. and a good sized backyard with a patio and grass area. Attached two car garage, remodeled fireplace and tile flooring.



This is a great family unit that will be ready at the beginning of December.



We are actively scheduling showings at this time. Please review the property specifications and have a look at the photos. If you are interested please respond by either phone or through the submission form. We will be in touch with you.



Don't pass up this great home, it will go fast!



(RLNE5267855)