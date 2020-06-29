1968 White Birch Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments garage

Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Shadowridge community. Full bed and bath downstairs. Enjoy the open living spaces, vaulted ceilings, inviting kitchen and 3-car garage. Open backyard. Pleasant neighborhood with street parking available. Close to schools and shopping. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.



Amenities: 3 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Landscaper Included, Laundry Room, Microwave, Small Dog Considered, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit, Wood Floors