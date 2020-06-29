All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 6 2020 at 9:15 PM

1968 White Birch Dr

1968 White Birch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1968 White Birch Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Shadowridge community. Full bed and bath downstairs. Enjoy the open living spaces, vaulted ceilings, inviting kitchen and 3-car garage. Open backyard. Pleasant neighborhood with street parking available. Close to schools and shopping. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF-SHOWING.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays landscaper and HOA.

Amenities: 3 Car Garage, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Fenced Yard, Fireplace, Landscaper Included, Laundry Room, Microwave, Small Dog Considered, Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit, Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 White Birch Dr have any available units?
1968 White Birch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1968 White Birch Dr have?
Some of 1968 White Birch Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 White Birch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1968 White Birch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 White Birch Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 White Birch Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1968 White Birch Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1968 White Birch Dr offers parking.
Does 1968 White Birch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 White Birch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 White Birch Dr have a pool?
No, 1968 White Birch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1968 White Birch Dr have accessible units?
No, 1968 White Birch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 White Birch Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1968 White Birch Dr has units with dishwashers.
