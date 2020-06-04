1937 Elm Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Shadowridge Home In Gated Community! - Available NOW!!



Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house in the gated community of Rancho Montecito-Shadowridge!



Home features vaulted ceilings, upstairs loft office space, and large master suite! Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring throughout! Cozy gas fireplace in living room! Large master bath with double vanity and dual closets! Good sized fenced yard with patio. Two car garage with plenty of space for storage! Enjoy access to community pool and spa!



Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. NO PETS. NON-SMOKING property. Sorry no AC.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,085.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



