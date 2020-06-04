All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1937 Elm Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1937 Elm Ridge Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1937 Elm Ridge Drive

1937 Elm Ridge Drive · (760) 249-7149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1937 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1937 Elm Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Shadowridge Home In Gated Community! - Available NOW!!

Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom/2.5 bath house in the gated community of Rancho Montecito-Shadowridge!

Home features vaulted ceilings, upstairs loft office space, and large master suite! Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring throughout! Cozy gas fireplace in living room! Large master bath with double vanity and dual closets! Good sized fenced yard with patio. Two car garage with plenty of space for storage! Enjoy access to community pool and spa!

Tenant will pay all utilities. Tenant will need to bring Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. NO PETS. NON-SMOKING property. Sorry no AC.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8,085.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2721019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have any available units?
1937 Elm Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1937 Elm Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 Elm Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1937 Elm Ridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 Elm Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive does offer parking.
Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 Elm Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 Elm Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1937 Elm Ridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity