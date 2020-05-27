All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1866 Spyglass Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1866 Spyglass Circle
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

1866 Spyglass Circle

1866 Spyglass Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1866 Spyglass Circle, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1866 Spyglass Circle Available 06/12/20 Spacious Two Bedroom with Golf Course Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Light and bright, 2 bedroom + 2 bath, single-level home in the desirable community of Shadowridge. This small, lovely community is nestled next to the Shadowridge Golf Course and boasts lovely views of the greens! It also has a community pool, community spa, and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf and more. Golf course views from the master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and patio! You will also enjoy the spacious formal living room and formal dining area. This light and bright home has air conditioning, attached 2-car garage with plenty of built in storage, and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living room with a cozy fireplace and dining area opens up to a fenced patio. The kitchen has a lot of storage. Appliances include: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. The master bedroom has access to the back patio and also has an attached full bathroom with and large closet, large dual sink vanity and shower. The large fenced patio is a perfect place to relax and enjoy views of the golf course. This one won't last long...call today to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Golf Course View
Faux Wood Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1866-Spyglass-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1787/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4068262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Spyglass Circle have any available units?
1866 Spyglass Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1866 Spyglass Circle have?
Some of 1866 Spyglass Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Spyglass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Spyglass Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Spyglass Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Spyglass Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Spyglass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Spyglass Circle offers parking.
Does 1866 Spyglass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Spyglass Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Spyglass Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1866 Spyglass Circle has a pool.
Does 1866 Spyglass Circle have accessible units?
No, 1866 Spyglass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Spyglass Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1866 Spyglass Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College