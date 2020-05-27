Amenities
1866 Spyglass Circle Available 06/12/20 Spacious Two Bedroom with Golf Course Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Light and bright, 2 bedroom + 2 bath, single-level home in the desirable community of Shadowridge. This small, lovely community is nestled next to the Shadowridge Golf Course and boasts lovely views of the greens! It also has a community pool, community spa, and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf and more. Golf course views from the master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and patio! You will also enjoy the spacious formal living room and formal dining area. This light and bright home has air conditioning, attached 2-car garage with plenty of built in storage, and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living room with a cozy fireplace and dining area opens up to a fenced patio. The kitchen has a lot of storage. Appliances include: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. The master bedroom has access to the back patio and also has an attached full bathroom with and large closet, large dual sink vanity and shower. The large fenced patio is a perfect place to relax and enjoy views of the golf course. This one won't last long...call today to schedule a showing!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.
PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Easy Freeway Access
Evening Lights
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Stove
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
1 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Patio
Formal dining room
Dining Area
Storage space
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
Gas/ 220 Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Golf Course View
Faux Wood Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1866-Spyglass-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1787/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
