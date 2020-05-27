Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

1866 Spyglass Circle Available 06/12/20 Spacious Two Bedroom with Golf Course Views!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Light and bright, 2 bedroom + 2 bath, single-level home in the desirable community of Shadowridge. This small, lovely community is nestled next to the Shadowridge Golf Course and boasts lovely views of the greens! It also has a community pool, community spa, and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, golf and more. Golf course views from the master bedroom, kitchen, dining room, living room and patio! You will also enjoy the spacious formal living room and formal dining area. This light and bright home has air conditioning, attached 2-car garage with plenty of built in storage, and features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The living room with a cozy fireplace and dining area opens up to a fenced patio. The kitchen has a lot of storage. Appliances include: gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator. The master bedroom has access to the back patio and also has an attached full bathroom with and large closet, large dual sink vanity and shower. The large fenced patio is a perfect place to relax and enjoy views of the golf course. This one won't last long...call today to schedule a showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,625.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Easy Freeway Access

Evening Lights

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Stove

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

Family Room

1 Story

Vaulted Ceilings

Patio

Formal dining room

Dining Area

Storage space

Living Room

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Ground Floor)

Gas/ 220 Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Golf Course View

Faux Wood Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Breeze Hill Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Rancho Buena Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1866-Spyglass-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1787/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4068262)