1819 Ithaca Dr

Amenities
October 15th Move In ** 15 minutes from the Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Turn Key, Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceiling Living room & Dining room, Hardwood Floors Through Out, Remodeled Kitchen, New Appliances, Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer Included, Large Patio with Backyard Firepit with Semi Circle Stone Bench, Water Fountains, Lush Landscape, No Neighbors Behind Home, Near by Access to Golf Coarse, Restaurants, & Shopping Center with Walking Distance, Close to Freeways 5, 78 & 15.