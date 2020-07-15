All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1819 Ithaca Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1819 Ithaca Dr
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:36 AM

1819 Ithaca Dr

1819 Ithaca Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1819 Ithaca Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
October 15th Move In ** 15 minutes from the Beach! 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Turn Key, Open Floor Plan, Cathedral Ceiling Living room & Dining room, Hardwood Floors Through Out, Remodeled Kitchen, New Appliances, Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer Dryer Included, Large Patio with Backyard Firepit with Semi Circle Stone Bench, Water Fountains, Lush Landscape, No Neighbors Behind Home, Near by Access to Golf Coarse, Restaurants, & Shopping Center with Walking Distance, Close to Freeways 5, 78 & 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Ithaca Dr have any available units?
1819 Ithaca Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Ithaca Dr have?
Some of 1819 Ithaca Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Ithaca Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Ithaca Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Ithaca Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1819 Ithaca Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1819 Ithaca Dr offer parking?
No, 1819 Ithaca Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1819 Ithaca Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Ithaca Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Ithaca Dr have a pool?
No, 1819 Ithaca Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Ithaca Dr have accessible units?
No, 1819 Ithaca Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Ithaca Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Ithaca Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College