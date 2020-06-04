All apartments in Vista
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

177 Santa Maria Court

177 Santa Maria Court · No Longer Available
Location

177 Santa Maria Court, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
garage
media room
Charming Vista Home on Quiet Culdesac Awaits You - Location, location, location! You'll enjoy the feeling of, "being away" while in the middle of town living in this Tudor style, Vista charmer. Nestled on a hilltop at the end of a quiet culdesac, awaits this private home in a park-like setting. This home has been recently remodeled, all new flooring and a new kitchen for you to enjoy! Living room boasts beautiful laminate wood flooring, soaring cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace with mantle, bay window with plantation shutters and a cozy window seat. The dining area features Wainscoting and a French sliding door which leads out to the tranquil, covered, brick patio. The kitchen is complete with white cabinetry, granite counters, farmhouse sink, and new appliances. A refrigerator is included. From the kitchen, you will have direct access to the two car garage. All three spacious bedrooms are upstairs. Large master with mirrored wardrobe and shutters. Master bath features a jetted garden tub. Two other generously sized bedrooms, one with a Cedar closet are bright and airy. Hall bath features beautifully tiled countertop with abundant storage shelving. Laundry hook-ups are in the attached garage that features shelving, cabinets and a workbench. The park-like backyard with mature landscaping features an Orange tree that produces juicy, sweet oranges and a Loquat tree. There is a Playhouse right off the patio that may be used as a shed in addition to a storage shed at the side of the house. This backyard oasis is so peaceful and quiet with two separate levels to the backyard. You cannot see any neighbors! Just follow the path down through the gate into your own secret garden for a true escape. Fenced dog run This home is within 1.5 miles of historic downtown, Vista Village, library, parks, schools, restaurants, theaters, the Vista Wave Water Park! freeway access to the 78 within a couple of minutes from home. The only thing missing is you! Come to see it today!
NO PETS ALLOWED

DUE TO THE VOLUME OF CALLS RECEIVED YOU WILL GET THE FASTEST RESPONSE BY SUBMITTING YOUR INQUIRY ONLINE OR VIA A GUEST CARD. WE LOOK FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4451958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 Santa Maria Court have any available units?
177 Santa Maria Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 Santa Maria Court have?
Some of 177 Santa Maria Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 Santa Maria Court currently offering any rent specials?
177 Santa Maria Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 Santa Maria Court pet-friendly?
No, 177 Santa Maria Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 177 Santa Maria Court offer parking?
Yes, 177 Santa Maria Court does offer parking.
Does 177 Santa Maria Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 Santa Maria Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 Santa Maria Court have a pool?
No, 177 Santa Maria Court does not have a pool.
Does 177 Santa Maria Court have accessible units?
No, 177 Santa Maria Court does not have accessible units.
Does 177 Santa Maria Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 Santa Maria Court does not have units with dishwashers.
