177 Santa Maria Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking garage media room

Charming Vista Home on Quiet Culdesac Awaits You - Location, location, location! You'll enjoy the feeling of, "being away" while in the middle of town living in this Tudor style, Vista charmer. Nestled on a hilltop at the end of a quiet culdesac, awaits this private home in a park-like setting. This home has been recently remodeled, all new flooring and a new kitchen for you to enjoy! Living room boasts beautiful laminate wood flooring, soaring cathedral ceiling, brick fireplace with mantle, bay window with plantation shutters and a cozy window seat. The dining area features Wainscoting and a French sliding door which leads out to the tranquil, covered, brick patio. The kitchen is complete with white cabinetry, granite counters, farmhouse sink, and new appliances. A refrigerator is included. From the kitchen, you will have direct access to the two car garage. All three spacious bedrooms are upstairs. Large master with mirrored wardrobe and shutters. Master bath features a jetted garden tub. Two other generously sized bedrooms, one with a Cedar closet are bright and airy. Hall bath features beautifully tiled countertop with abundant storage shelving. Laundry hook-ups are in the attached garage that features shelving, cabinets and a workbench. The park-like backyard with mature landscaping features an Orange tree that produces juicy, sweet oranges and a Loquat tree. There is a Playhouse right off the patio that may be used as a shed in addition to a storage shed at the side of the house. This backyard oasis is so peaceful and quiet with two separate levels to the backyard. You cannot see any neighbors! Just follow the path down through the gate into your own secret garden for a true escape. Fenced dog run This home is within 1.5 miles of historic downtown, Vista Village, library, parks, schools, restaurants, theaters, the Vista Wave Water Park! freeway access to the 78 within a couple of minutes from home. The only thing missing is you! Come to see it today!

NO PETS ALLOWED



DUE TO THE VOLUME OF CALLS RECEIVED YOU WILL GET THE FASTEST RESPONSE BY SUBMITTING YOUR INQUIRY ONLINE OR VIA A GUEST CARD. WE LOOK FORWARD TO MEETING YOU!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4451958)