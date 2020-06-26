1693 Harbor Drive

Amenities
Picture Perfect Shadowridge Home Just in Time for Summer! - Located in the highly desirable gated community of The Cove at Shadowridge, this charming home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1386 sf of living space. Features include new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet on stairs and in bedrooms, new paint through-out, kitchen with new quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and loads of cabinet space, living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, and nice-sized bedrooms. Community amenities include a pool and spa. Close to Rancho Buena Vista High School, Shadowridge Country Club and Golf Course. Quick access to freeways and new business parks. Don't let this one get away!
Renters Insurance Required
Pets on Approval
No Smoking
Rent: $2600
Deposit: $3000
Processing Fee: $50.00
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult
