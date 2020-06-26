1693 Harbor Drive

Amenities

pet friendly pool clubhouse hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool hot tub

Picture Perfect Shadowridge Home Just in Time for Summer! - Located in the highly desirable gated community of The Cove at Shadowridge, this charming home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1386 sf of living space. Features include new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet on stairs and in bedrooms, new paint through-out, kitchen with new quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and loads of cabinet space, living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, and nice-sized bedrooms. Community amenities include a pool and spa. Close to Rancho Buena Vista High School, Shadowridge Country Club and Golf Course. Quick access to freeways and new business parks. Don't let this one get away!



Renters Insurance Required

Pets on Approval

No Smoking



Rent: $2600

Deposit: $3000

Processing Fee: $50.00



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult



Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property



(RLNE4890935)