Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1693 Harbor Drive

1693 Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1693 Harbor Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
Picture Perfect Shadowridge Home Just in Time for Summer! - Located in the highly desirable gated community of The Cove at Shadowridge, this charming home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1386 sf of living space. Features include new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet on stairs and in bedrooms, new paint through-out, kitchen with new quartz counter tops, recessed lighting and loads of cabinet space, living room with cozy fireplace, separate dining area, and nice-sized bedrooms. Community amenities include a pool and spa. Close to Rancho Buena Vista High School, Shadowridge Country Club and Golf Course. Quick access to freeways and new business parks. Don't let this one get away!

Renters Insurance Required
Pets on Approval
No Smoking

Rent: $2600
Deposit: $3000
Processing Fee: $50.00

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application Fee $35.00 ea. adult

Please call 760-585-1700 to inquire about the property

(RLNE4890935)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1693 Harbor Drive have any available units?
1693 Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1693 Harbor Drive have?
Some of 1693 Harbor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1693 Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1693 Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1693 Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1693 Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1693 Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 1693 Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1693 Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1693 Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1693 Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1693 Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 1693 Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1693 Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1693 Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1693 Harbor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
