All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1674 Pinnacle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1674 Pinnacle Way
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:46 AM

1674 Pinnacle Way

1674 Pinnacle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1674 Pinnacle Court, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
1674 Pinnacle Way Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Shadowridge Available March 15th! - Located in the desirable community of Shadowridge in Vista, this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features a large master suite and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating. Vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sink vanities and large shower in the master bath, spacious living room with fireplace, and laundry room. Enjoy a quiet and private backyard that features a patio, built-in bbq grill and tropical landscaping. Tenants will have access to the community pool, spa and playground.

All appliances included and tenant pays all utilities. Rent is $3,300 and security deposit is $3,700. Ready for move-in as of March 15th.

For any questions or to schedule a showing, please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707.

DRE# 01940903

(RLNE5554381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1674 Pinnacle Way have any available units?
1674 Pinnacle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1674 Pinnacle Way have?
Some of 1674 Pinnacle Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1674 Pinnacle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1674 Pinnacle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1674 Pinnacle Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1674 Pinnacle Way is pet friendly.
Does 1674 Pinnacle Way offer parking?
No, 1674 Pinnacle Way does not offer parking.
Does 1674 Pinnacle Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1674 Pinnacle Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1674 Pinnacle Way have a pool?
Yes, 1674 Pinnacle Way has a pool.
Does 1674 Pinnacle Way have accessible units?
No, 1674 Pinnacle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1674 Pinnacle Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1674 Pinnacle Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College