Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

1674 Pinnacle Way Available 03/15/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home in Shadowridge Available March 15th! - Located in the desirable community of Shadowridge in Vista, this stunning 4 bed, 2.5 bath home features a large master suite and an updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and an island with bar seating. Vaulted ceilings, carpet and tile throughout, spacious master suite with walk-in closet, dual sink vanities and large shower in the master bath, spacious living room with fireplace, and laundry room. Enjoy a quiet and private backyard that features a patio, built-in bbq grill and tropical landscaping. Tenants will have access to the community pool, spa and playground.



All appliances included and tenant pays all utilities. Rent is $3,300 and security deposit is $3,700. Ready for move-in as of March 15th.



For any questions or to schedule a showing, please call/text Francis Taylor Property Management at 760-690-6707.



DRE# 01940903



(RLNE5554381)