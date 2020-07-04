Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub dogs allowed

1659 Olympus Loop Drive ~ Quaint & Desirable Shadowridge Home - This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,404 square foot home in the desirable Crest Landing Community in Vista. This home features recently upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, laminate flooring wood flooring, tile and carpets throughout the home, beautiful ocean views from the backyard and master bedroom deck, lots of storage, an attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and much more! Truly must see this home in person.



Appliances include a fridge, microwave, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The community features a pool, spa and RV Parking (upon approval). Owners are allowing cats only and upon approval.Tenant to pay all utilities, landscaping services are included. The home does not have AC.



For this home, the HOA has strict parking rules: ONLY in garage, not allowed parking in driveway. Specifically from the HOA Rules: "Vehicles shall be garaged when not in use. The Board shall have the authority, after notice has been given to tow, at the vehicle owner's expense, any vehicle that is parked outside in violation of the CC&R's or rules and regulations adopted by the Board."



Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



No Dogs Allowed



