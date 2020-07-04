All apartments in Vista
1659 Olympus Loop Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1659 Olympus Loop Drive

1659 Olympus Loop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1659 Olympus Loop Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
1659 Olympus Loop Drive ~ Quaint & Desirable Shadowridge Home - This is a large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2,404 square foot home in the desirable Crest Landing Community in Vista. This home features recently upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, laminate flooring wood flooring, tile and carpets throughout the home, beautiful ocean views from the backyard and master bedroom deck, lots of storage, an attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and much more! Truly must see this home in person.

Appliances include a fridge, microwave, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer. The community features a pool, spa and RV Parking (upon approval). Owners are allowing cats only and upon approval.Tenant to pay all utilities, landscaping services are included. The home does not have AC.

For this home, the HOA has strict parking rules: ONLY in garage, not allowed parking in driveway. Specifically from the HOA Rules: "Vehicles shall be garaged when not in use. The Board shall have the authority, after notice has been given to tow, at the vehicle owner's expense, any vehicle that is parked outside in violation of the CC&R's or rules and regulations adopted by the Board."

Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5697169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have any available units?
1659 Olympus Loop Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have?
Some of 1659 Olympus Loop Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1659 Olympus Loop Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1659 Olympus Loop Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1659 Olympus Loop Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive offers parking.
Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive has a pool.
Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have accessible units?
No, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1659 Olympus Loop Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1659 Olympus Loop Drive has units with dishwashers.

