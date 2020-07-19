Amenities

1606 Carriage Circle Available 01/09/19 Gorgeous 4BD Home in Moncado Springs Community!! - Property Information:

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Moncado Springs Home!



Required Income:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.



Pets:

Flexible, Dog Under 45lbs

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Features:

Upgraded Carpeting, Greenbelt View, Tile Flooring, Non-Smoking Property, Faux Wood Blinds, Upstairs Laundry, 2 Story, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Evening Lights, Air Conditioning, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer, Dining Area, Eat in kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Community Pool, Community Spa, Gardener included, Easy Freeway Access, Patio, Fenced yard, Home Owners Assoc.



Schools:

Elementary School: Grapevine Elementary

Middle School: Madison Middle School

High School: Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



Link:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1606-Carriage-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1414/



Contact Information:

Chamberlain Property Management

2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2579173)