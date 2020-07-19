All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1606 Carriage Circle

1606 Carriage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Carriage Circle, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
1606 Carriage Circle Available 01/09/19 Gorgeous 4BD Home in Moncado Springs Community!! - Property Information:
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Moncado Springs Home!

Required Income:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.

Pets:
Flexible, Dog Under 45lbs
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

Features:
Upgraded Carpeting, Greenbelt View, Tile Flooring, Non-Smoking Property, Faux Wood Blinds, Upstairs Laundry, 2 Story, Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Evening Lights, Air Conditioning, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer and Dryer, Dining Area, Eat in kitchen, Family Room, Living Room, Community Pool, Community Spa, Gardener included, Easy Freeway Access, Patio, Fenced yard, Home Owners Assoc.

Schools:
Elementary School: Grapevine Elementary
Middle School: Madison Middle School
High School: Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

Link:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1606-Carriage-Circle-Vista-CA-92081-1414/

Contact Information:
Chamberlain Property Management
2653 Roosevelt Street, Ste. D
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2579173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Carriage Circle have any available units?
1606 Carriage Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1606 Carriage Circle have?
Some of 1606 Carriage Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Carriage Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Carriage Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Carriage Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Carriage Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Carriage Circle offer parking?
No, 1606 Carriage Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1606 Carriage Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1606 Carriage Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Carriage Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1606 Carriage Circle has a pool.
Does 1606 Carriage Circle have accessible units?
No, 1606 Carriage Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Carriage Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Carriage Circle has units with dishwashers.
