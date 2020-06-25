1578 Warmlands Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Cape Cod Style Cottage with Outdoor Garden, Chicken Coop, and Goat Pen - Unbelievable, one-of-a-kind property! Quiet, rural setting in one of the best neighborhoods in Vista with estate properties surrounding. Fully fenced, of an acre of delightful country living with privacy and lush landscape.



This cape cod style cottage is a vintage charmer built in 1935 with two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large loft/den space + bonus detached casita/office. Crafted of old-growth redwood, the house has a steep-pitched roofline, gabled dormers, original Douglas-fir hardwood flooring, classic wood siding and split Dutch-style front door.



Features include: 2-car carport, security system, automatic remote drive-in gate entry, mudroom/pantry/laundry room with stainless steel work table, washer and dryer, gourmet cottage kitchen with usable butcher block countertops, deep farm sink, butcher block island with counter-height chairs, Bosch Ultra Whisper Quiet dishwasher, classic 1950s OKeefe and Merritt vintage gas stove with six-burner double-oven, vintage crystal chandeliers throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room with open cedar beams, mini-library room with bookshelves, French doors, deep-soaking tub in the bathroom, unique designer bathroom sinks and faucets, ceiling fans throughout, central forced air A/C and heat, dual-paned windows and doors, fully fenced private yard, space for RV/5th wheel parking, chicken coop, goat/animal pen and shelter, and barn storage area.



The home boasts a large organic garden with vegetables and herbs already planted, a potting bench area, and multiple fruit trees including: apple, peach, plum, loquat, lime, lemon, guava, fig, pomegranate, tangerine, orange, and thornless blackberry vines.



A chicken coop is already established on the property. Goathouse and milking area are also featured. Bring or buy some goats and enjoy fresh milk, making your own goat cheese, yogurt and more!



One year lease minimum

No indoor pets without owner approval

Renters insurance required

Garden must be maintained chemical free and organic

Tenant pays propane, SDG&E, water, & trash

Tenant maintains landscaping and animal care

Property is on septic, no sewer bill!



Call (760)736-3600 for your private showing today!



(RLNE4852715)