Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

1578 Warmlands Ave

1578 Warmlands Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Warmlands Avenue, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Cape Cod Style Cottage with Outdoor Garden, Chicken Coop, and Goat Pen - Unbelievable, one-of-a-kind property! Quiet, rural setting in one of the best neighborhoods in Vista with estate properties surrounding. Fully fenced, of an acre of delightful country living with privacy and lush landscape.

This cape cod style cottage is a vintage charmer built in 1935 with two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a large loft/den space + bonus detached casita/office. Crafted of old-growth redwood, the house has a steep-pitched roofline, gabled dormers, original Douglas-fir hardwood flooring, classic wood siding and split Dutch-style front door.

Features include: 2-car carport, security system, automatic remote drive-in gate entry, mudroom/pantry/laundry room with stainless steel work table, washer and dryer, gourmet cottage kitchen with usable butcher block countertops, deep farm sink, butcher block island with counter-height chairs, Bosch Ultra Whisper Quiet dishwasher, classic 1950s OKeefe and Merritt vintage gas stove with six-burner double-oven, vintage crystal chandeliers throughout, vaulted ceilings in the living room with open cedar beams, mini-library room with bookshelves, French doors, deep-soaking tub in the bathroom, unique designer bathroom sinks and faucets, ceiling fans throughout, central forced air A/C and heat, dual-paned windows and doors, fully fenced private yard, space for RV/5th wheel parking, chicken coop, goat/animal pen and shelter, and barn storage area.

The home boasts a large organic garden with vegetables and herbs already planted, a potting bench area, and multiple fruit trees including: apple, peach, plum, loquat, lime, lemon, guava, fig, pomegranate, tangerine, orange, and thornless blackberry vines.

A chicken coop is already established on the property. Goathouse and milking area are also featured. Bring or buy some goats and enjoy fresh milk, making your own goat cheese, yogurt and more!

One year lease minimum
No indoor pets without owner approval
Renters insurance required
Garden must be maintained chemical free and organic
Tenant pays propane, SDG&E, water, & trash
Tenant maintains landscaping and animal care
Property is on septic, no sewer bill!

Call (760)736-3600 for your private showing today!

(RLNE4852715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Warmlands Ave have any available units?
1578 Warmlands Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1578 Warmlands Ave have?
Some of 1578 Warmlands Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Warmlands Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Warmlands Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Warmlands Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 Warmlands Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1578 Warmlands Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Warmlands Ave offers parking.
Does 1578 Warmlands Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 Warmlands Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Warmlands Ave have a pool?
No, 1578 Warmlands Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Warmlands Ave have accessible units?
No, 1578 Warmlands Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Warmlands Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1578 Warmlands Ave has units with dishwashers.
