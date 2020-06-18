All apartments in Vista
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1501 MADRID DRIVE

1501 Madrid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Madrid Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1501 MADRID DRIVE Available 01/16/20 3 bedroom plus a loft in Shadow Ridge! 1501 Madrid Drive - Available January 16th!

Two story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located across from community park! Gorgeous home features beautiful plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, wrought iron fixtures, and stainless steel appliances! Your freshly painted home features a large back patio with pergola and large grass area in front yard. Master bedroom is located on first floor separate from two smaller bedrooms upstairs. Master has dual sinks, dual closets, cozy ,jacuzzi tub, gas fireplace, and lots or natural light with patio access. Bonus room on landing with balcony for playroom or office!

Kitchen is outfitted with refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove! Dining room features glass shelving and there is even a large breakfast nook! 2 car garage with laundry hookups and storage. Enjoy access to community pool! Bring your pet! Owner will consider pet upon approval of the breed and with additional $500 deposit. Tenant to pay utilities and bring washer and dryer.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,950.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE1833068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have any available units?
1501 MADRID DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have?
Some of 1501 MADRID DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 MADRID DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1501 MADRID DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 MADRID DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 MADRID DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1501 MADRID DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 MADRID DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1501 MADRID DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1501 MADRID DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 MADRID DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 MADRID DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

