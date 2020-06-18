Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1501 MADRID DRIVE Available 01/16/20 3 bedroom plus a loft in Shadow Ridge! 1501 Madrid Drive - Available January 16th!



Two story 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is conveniently located across from community park! Gorgeous home features beautiful plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings, wrought iron fixtures, and stainless steel appliances! Your freshly painted home features a large back patio with pergola and large grass area in front yard. Master bedroom is located on first floor separate from two smaller bedrooms upstairs. Master has dual sinks, dual closets, cozy ,jacuzzi tub, gas fireplace, and lots or natural light with patio access. Bonus room on landing with balcony for playroom or office!



Kitchen is outfitted with refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove! Dining room features glass shelving and there is even a large breakfast nook! 2 car garage with laundry hookups and storage. Enjoy access to community pool! Bring your pet! Owner will consider pet upon approval of the breed and with additional $500 deposit. Tenant to pay utilities and bring washer and dryer.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,950.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE1833068)