All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1406 Green Oak Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1406 Green Oak Road
Last updated April 12 2020 at 10:51 AM

1406 Green Oak Road

1406 Green Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1406 Green Oak Road, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Vista / Shadowridge, 1406 Green Oak Rd, 2 Story Home, Remodeled Kitchen, Cul-De-Sac, AC, 2 Car Garage! - Beautifully maintained 2 story home at the end of a cul-de-sac with many upgrades. Eat in kitchen has newer cabinets, tile floors, sparkling granite counters, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and high end stainless steel appliances. Family room has tan carpet and direct access to the spacious rear yard. Formal dining room has tile floors. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and currently set up as an office with no closet. Downstairs hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has a closet organizer and nice views. Bedroom #3 has a closet organizer. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with custom closet organizer and mirrored wardrobe doors. Fully remodeled master bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower with Travertine tile surround.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3821725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Green Oak Road have any available units?
1406 Green Oak Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Green Oak Road have?
Some of 1406 Green Oak Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Green Oak Road currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Green Oak Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Green Oak Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Green Oak Road is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Green Oak Road offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Green Oak Road offers parking.
Does 1406 Green Oak Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Green Oak Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Green Oak Road have a pool?
No, 1406 Green Oak Road does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Green Oak Road have accessible units?
No, 1406 Green Oak Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Green Oak Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Green Oak Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College