1406 Green Oak Road

Vista / Shadowridge, 1406 Green Oak Rd, 2 Story Home, Remodeled Kitchen, Cul-De-Sac, AC, 2 Car Garage! - Beautifully maintained 2 story home at the end of a cul-de-sac with many upgrades. Eat in kitchen has newer cabinets, tile floors, sparkling granite counters, breakfast bar, recessed lighting and high end stainless steel appliances. Family room has tan carpet and direct access to the spacious rear yard. Formal dining room has tile floors. Bedroom #1 is downstairs and currently set up as an office with no closet. Downstairs hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #2 has a closet organizer and nice views. Bedroom #3 has a closet organizer. Upper hall bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, ceiling fan with a light fixture, walk in closet with custom closet organizer and mirrored wardrobe doors. Fully remodeled master bathroom has tile floors, granite vanity with double sinks, garden tub and a separate shower with Travertine tile surround.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3821725)