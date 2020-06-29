All apartments in Vista
1402 Portofino Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

1402 Portofino Drive

1402 Portofino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Vista, 1402 Portofino Drive - 3 bedrooms + good size office or den, Beautiful home, Great Cul-De-Sac Location, Golf Course View! - Vista stunner situated on a cul-de-sac over looking the golf course with a larger backyard than most homes in the popular Tuscany Development . Spacious two story with a beautiful, neutral decor. Vaulted ceiling in the living room provides a roomy, open feel. Beautifully remodeled and bright kitchen with new cabinetry and stunning quartz counters with breakfast bar, recessed lights and sunny breakfast nook. Family room offers easy care tile floors, cozy fireplace and ceiling fan. Master bedroom boasts a sitting room perfect for home office or den, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with one having a slider door leading to a quaint balcony area. Upper hall bath includes a double vanity. Fenced rear yard overlooking the golf course. Artificial turf in the rear yard helps keep water bills down. Enjoy the summer with the refreshing community pool and spa!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4943419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Portofino Drive have any available units?
1402 Portofino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Portofino Drive have?
Some of 1402 Portofino Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Portofino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Portofino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Portofino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Portofino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Portofino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Portofino Drive offers parking.
Does 1402 Portofino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Portofino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Portofino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Portofino Drive has a pool.
Does 1402 Portofino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Portofino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Portofino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Portofino Drive has units with dishwashers.
