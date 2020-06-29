Amenities

Vista, 1402 Portofino Drive - 3 bedrooms + good size office or den, Beautiful home, Great Cul-De-Sac Location, Golf Course View! - Vista stunner situated on a cul-de-sac over looking the golf course with a larger backyard than most homes in the popular Tuscany Development . Spacious two story with a beautiful, neutral decor. Vaulted ceiling in the living room provides a roomy, open feel. Beautifully remodeled and bright kitchen with new cabinetry and stunning quartz counters with breakfast bar, recessed lights and sunny breakfast nook. Family room offers easy care tile floors, cozy fireplace and ceiling fan. Master bedroom boasts a sitting room perfect for home office or den, large walk-in closet, ceiling fan, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with one having a slider door leading to a quaint balcony area. Upper hall bath includes a double vanity. Fenced rear yard overlooking the golf course. Artificial turf in the rear yard helps keep water bills down. Enjoy the summer with the refreshing community pool and spa!



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE4943419)