1396 Palo Verde Way #53

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

BRAND NEW Home ~ Gorgeous, Call us About Move in Special - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1675 square foot home, newly built at the KB Homes Sierra Community in Vista (corner of Mar Vista Drive and S. Santa Fe Avenue). This home features granite counter tops, one bedroom has a mini walk in closet, an attached 2 car garage with electric car charging hookups, low maintenance backyard, and an open concept floor-plan.



The appliances included are a microwave, a dishwasher and electric range. There are electric washer and dryer hook ups and the home has AC.



The community features a gated entry, a pool and BBQ area. It is conveniently located near the 78 freeway and a short walk to shopping plazas, restaurants, brew houses and much more!



Please call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE5066981)