All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 1258 Browning Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
1258 Browning Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1258 Browning Court

1258 Browning Court · (951) 333-7999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1258 Browning Court · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
volleyball court
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage. Home is completely remodeled including new windows, beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances (refrigerator and washer/dryer included). Fenced yard, gardener will be provided. Solar panels for a fixed electric bill (overages may apply). 2 new portable A/c units, fireplace. Community RV parking (fee), community park with basketball and volleyball courts.
Pets are welcome but with owner approval (size, number and age will be accessed) no puppies.
Solar panels are a flat $126 per month (overages may apply).

Text for more info or to schedule a viewing: Carol Bocanegra 951-3337999

Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE5855770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1258 Browning Court have any available units?
1258 Browning Court has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1258 Browning Court have?
Some of 1258 Browning Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1258 Browning Court currently offering any rent specials?
1258 Browning Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1258 Browning Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1258 Browning Court is pet friendly.
Does 1258 Browning Court offer parking?
Yes, 1258 Browning Court does offer parking.
Does 1258 Browning Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1258 Browning Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1258 Browning Court have a pool?
No, 1258 Browning Court does not have a pool.
Does 1258 Browning Court have accessible units?
No, 1258 Browning Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1258 Browning Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1258 Browning Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1258 Browning Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St
Vista, CA 92084
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Apartments with ParkingVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity