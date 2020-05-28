Amenities

1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage. Home is completely remodeled including new windows, beautiful vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless appliances (refrigerator and washer/dryer included). Fenced yard, gardener will be provided. Solar panels for a fixed electric bill (overages may apply). 2 new portable A/c units, fireplace. Community RV parking (fee), community park with basketball and volleyball courts.

Pets are welcome but with owner approval (size, number and age will be accessed) no puppies.

Solar panels are a flat $126 per month (overages may apply).



Text for more info or to schedule a viewing: Carol Bocanegra 951-3337999



Professionally Managed by Grey Falcon Properties

For a showing please call Carol Bocanegra (951)333-7999

Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028

Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640



(RLNE5855770)