1255 Via Christina
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

1255 Via Christina

1255 Via Christina · No Longer Available
Location

1255 Via Christina, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1255 Via Christina ~ Large Vista Home ~ Walk to Brengle Terrace Park! - This is a large 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1828 square foot home in Vista. This home features a 3 car garage, RV/boat parking, turf in the front yard, 2 living/family rooms, and a fireplace. Appliances include a fridge, microwave, electric range, and dishwasher. Washer/Dryer hookups in garage.

No pets, no waterbeds, no smoking at all, tenants pay ALL utilities and renters must have renters insurance to cover their belongings.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4503068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

