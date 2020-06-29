Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

1164 Casa Bonita Way Available 05/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded Home - Light and bright with lots of windows. Large formal living room, dining room combo. Kitchen has lots of counter space. Upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including the fridge. Family room is adjacent to with an inviting fireplace. All three bedrooms upstairs. Master has a large masterbath with a separate tub and shower. His and Her Sinks and garden tub. Private wooded backyard with large Wood Deck. 3 Car Garage. AC. Located close to Restaurants, Shopping, Park and Freeway. Good Family Neighborhood, with great schools. Breeze Hill elementary right around the corner.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4322255)