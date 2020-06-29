All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

1164 Casa Bonita Way

1164 Casa Bonita Way · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Casa Bonita Way, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
1164 Casa Bonita Way Available 05/01/19 Beautifully Upgraded Home - Light and bright with lots of windows. Large formal living room, dining room combo. Kitchen has lots of counter space. Upgraded counter tops and stainless steel appliances, including the fridge. Family room is adjacent to with an inviting fireplace. All three bedrooms upstairs. Master has a large masterbath with a separate tub and shower. His and Her Sinks and garden tub. Private wooded backyard with large Wood Deck. 3 Car Garage. AC. Located close to Restaurants, Shopping, Park and Freeway. Good Family Neighborhood, with great schools. Breeze Hill elementary right around the corner.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4322255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have any available units?
1164 Casa Bonita Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have?
Some of 1164 Casa Bonita Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1164 Casa Bonita Way currently offering any rent specials?
1164 Casa Bonita Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1164 Casa Bonita Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1164 Casa Bonita Way is pet friendly.
Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way offer parking?
Yes, 1164 Casa Bonita Way offers parking.
Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1164 Casa Bonita Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have a pool?
No, 1164 Casa Bonita Way does not have a pool.
Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have accessible units?
No, 1164 Casa Bonita Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1164 Casa Bonita Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1164 Casa Bonita Way has units with dishwashers.
