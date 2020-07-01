All apartments in Vista
1127 Sage Ln.

Location

1127 Sage Lane, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful like new Home Located Gated Community -
This gorgeous home is like new. Low low maintenance, gated community. Peaceful and upgraded. Open floor plan. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, farmhouse feel brick wall in kitchen. Artificial grass for a low water bill.

4 Bedroom
2.5 Bathroom
2 Car Garage
1,857 Sq Ft

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom and attached 2 Car Garage. Located in a newer gated community. Has large family room with a fireplace. Stove/Oven, microwave, washer & dryer included. Serra is a Gated Community with a Pool, Clubhouse, Tot Lot, Picnic Area and Walkways.

Professionally managed by Grey Falcon Properties.
For a showing please call Carol Bocanegra 951-333-7999
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01200028
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4913705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Sage Ln. have any available units?
1127 Sage Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Sage Ln. have?
Some of 1127 Sage Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Sage Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Sage Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Sage Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Sage Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1127 Sage Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Sage Ln. offers parking.
Does 1127 Sage Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Sage Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Sage Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 1127 Sage Ln. has a pool.
Does 1127 Sage Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1127 Sage Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Sage Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Sage Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

