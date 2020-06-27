All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

1115 Phillips St

1115 Phillips Street · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Phillips Street, Vista, CA 92083

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1115 Phillips St Available 05/01/20 3BR/2BA Single Level Home! Section 8 ok! Pet Friendly! Solar Panels! Mountain Views! All Appliances Included! - $2695 per month
$2695 Security Deposit

Address: 1115 Phillips St Vista, CA 92083

Available May 1st!

More Photos to come once painting is done.

Features:
*3 Bedrooms
*2 Baths
*1 Car Garage
*Solar Panels Included ( Save on Electricity)
*Tile in living space and 2 bedrooms, Carpet in the Master
*Big Driveway
*Low Maintenance Yard
*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer in Garage
*Storage Shed
*Mountain Views
*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeway, Beach, and Camp Pendleton.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit and owner approval.

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home In Rolling Hills of Vista. Master and the other 2 bedroom on opposite sides of home. Master features a walk in closet and upgraded bath with dual sinks. Home is currently getting a fresh paint job. Newer double pane windows through out, central AC, with built in Solar (Save on Electricity). All Applinaces Included, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer in garage. Big drive way with plenty of parking for RV Parking/Boat! Pets OK! With owner approval and deposit.

Moises@RanchandSea.com (760)722-2114 ext 4220 or 760-707-2364.

(RLNE5056378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Phillips St have any available units?
1115 Phillips St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Phillips St have?
Some of 1115 Phillips St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Phillips St currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Phillips St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Phillips St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Phillips St is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Phillips St offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Phillips St offers parking.
Does 1115 Phillips St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 Phillips St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Phillips St have a pool?
No, 1115 Phillips St does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Phillips St have accessible units?
No, 1115 Phillips St does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Phillips St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Phillips St has units with dishwashers.
