$2695 Security Deposit



Address: 1115 Phillips St Vista, CA 92083



Available May 1st!



More Photos to come once painting is done.



*3 Bedrooms

*2 Baths

*1 Car Garage

*Solar Panels Included ( Save on Electricity)

*Tile in living space and 2 bedrooms, Carpet in the Master

*Big Driveway

*Low Maintenance Yard

*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer in Garage

*Storage Shed

*Mountain Views

*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeway, Beach, and Camp Pendleton.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit and owner approval.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home In Rolling Hills of Vista. Master and the other 2 bedroom on opposite sides of home. Master features a walk in closet and upgraded bath with dual sinks. Home is currently getting a fresh paint job. Newer double pane windows through out, central AC, with built in Solar (Save on Electricity). All Applinaces Included, Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer in garage. Big drive way with plenty of parking for RV Parking/Boat! Pets OK! With owner approval and deposit.



Moises@RanchandSea.com (760)722-2114 ext 4220 or 760-707-2364.



(RLNE5056378)