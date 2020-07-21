All apartments in Vista
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122

1091 Shadowridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1091 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 Available 10/01/19 COUNTRY CLUB LIVING - Superbly located and beautifully appointed unit in the sought after Shadowridge Aspens! This fully remodeled upstairs unit overlooks the greenbelt and is quietly tucked away and overlooks pine trees and lush greenery. It features Air Conditioning, open vaulted ceilings, with brand new hardwood flooring throughout, no carpeting! Custom earth tone paints, no popcorn ceiling. The living room has a large sliding glass door that leads out to an oversized patio. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counters featuring a custom black granite kitchen sink, all new stainless steel appliances including a large refrigerator. The bathroom has granite counters with a custom vanity. This home features a stackable washer and dryer conveniently located inside the unit. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a large sliding glass door leading out to the 108 square foot private patio. For extra storage there is an attached storage/utility closet located off of the patio. There is a one car garage with storage. This beautifully maintained complex features a clubhouse rec room, pool and spa for your enjoyment. There is guest parking nearby the unit. Unit is located near rear west side of complex and is near the fairway. This home has easy access to shopping, dining and Highway 78 and is located across the street from the desirable Shadowridge Country Club. Includes water and trash.

This home will go fast. First come, first served. Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or call our office at 760.721.4442 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2782709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have any available units?
1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have?
Some of 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 currently offering any rent specials?
1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 is pet friendly.
Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 offer parking?
Yes, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 offers parking.
Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have a pool?
Yes, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 has a pool.
Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have accessible units?
No, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 does not have accessible units.
Does 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 does not have units with dishwashers.
