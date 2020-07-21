Amenities

1091 Shadowridge Dr. # 122 Available 10/01/19 COUNTRY CLUB LIVING - Superbly located and beautifully appointed unit in the sought after Shadowridge Aspens! This fully remodeled upstairs unit overlooks the greenbelt and is quietly tucked away and overlooks pine trees and lush greenery. It features Air Conditioning, open vaulted ceilings, with brand new hardwood flooring throughout, no carpeting! Custom earth tone paints, no popcorn ceiling. The living room has a large sliding glass door that leads out to an oversized patio. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counters featuring a custom black granite kitchen sink, all new stainless steel appliances including a large refrigerator. The bathroom has granite counters with a custom vanity. This home features a stackable washer and dryer conveniently located inside the unit. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and a large sliding glass door leading out to the 108 square foot private patio. For extra storage there is an attached storage/utility closet located off of the patio. There is a one car garage with storage. This beautifully maintained complex features a clubhouse rec room, pool and spa for your enjoyment. There is guest parking nearby the unit. Unit is located near rear west side of complex and is near the fairway. This home has easy access to shopping, dining and Highway 78 and is located across the street from the desirable Shadowridge Country Club. Includes water and trash.



This home will go fast. First come, first served. Non smokers only (strictly enforced). Advertised rate subject to review and acceptance of credit, background, employment and residential history and therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Renters Insurance will be required. One year lease. Visit our website at www.RentGPM.com or call our office at 760.721.4442 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



