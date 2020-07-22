1050 La Tortuga Dr 35

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Charlemont - Property Id: 248245



Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom Condo with 1.5 baths. Includes fireplace, a private large balcony, 1 car garage and 1 open parking. All appliances in unit, including a full size washer/dryer. Central heating and air conditioning. Trash and water included. Well kept grounds with pool and spa. Great location, walk to restaurants, shopping, the Farmer's market and more! Easy access to HWY 78. No pets. Applicants to fill out a rental application and provide a credit report. $1000 deposit at time of lease.

Please call Silvana if you are interested at (619) 742-1890.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248245

Property Id 248245



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5656328)