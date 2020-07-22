All apartments in Vista
1050 La Tortuga Dr 35

1050 La Tortuga Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1050 La Tortuga Drive, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Charlemont - Property Id: 248245

Lovely downstairs 1 Bedroom Condo with 1.5 baths. Includes fireplace, a private large balcony, 1 car garage and 1 open parking. All appliances in unit, including a full size washer/dryer. Central heating and air conditioning. Trash and water included. Well kept grounds with pool and spa. Great location, walk to restaurants, shopping, the Farmer's market and more! Easy access to HWY 78. No pets. Applicants to fill out a rental application and provide a credit report. $1000 deposit at time of lease.
Please call Silvana if you are interested at (619) 742-1890.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248245
Property Id 248245

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have any available units?
1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have?
Some of 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 offers parking.
Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 has a pool.
Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have accessible units?
No, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 La Tortuga Dr 35 has units with dishwashers.
