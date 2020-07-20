All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B

1047 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1047 Sycamore Avenue, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Available for showings after March 1!
Unfurnished 800 square foot multi-family home in Vista, San Diego, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a driveway that can fit 2 cars. Exterior features include a covered patioperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home boasts electric heating for climate control and tiled floors. The lovely kitchen is cladded with wooden cabinetry for storage, custom tiled countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious, cozy, and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the property.

Nearby parks include:
Thibodo Park and Buena Vista Park

Nearby Schools:
Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 7/10
La Petite Academy - 0.43 miles, unrated
Carpe Diem Academy - 0.78 miles, unrated
National University Academy - 0.81 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
332 - 0.0 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4696865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have any available units?
1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have?
Some of 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B offer parking?
No, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have a pool?
No, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
