1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B

Amenities
Available for showings after March 1!
Unfurnished 800 square foot multi-family home in Vista, San Diego, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a driveway that can fit 2 cars. Exterior features include a covered patioperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home boasts electric heating for climate control and tiled floors. The lovely kitchen is cladded with wooden cabinetry for storage, custom tiled countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious, cozy, and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the property.
Nearby parks include:
Thibodo Park and Buena Vista Park
Nearby Schools:
Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 7/10
La Petite Academy - 0.43 miles, unrated
Carpe Diem Academy - 0.78 miles, unrated
National University Academy - 0.81 miles, unrated
Bus lines:
332 - 0.0 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4696865)