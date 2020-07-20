1047 Sycamore Avenue Vista Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning internet access carpet

Available for showings after March 1!

Unfurnished 800 square foot multi-family home in Vista, San Diego, California. It has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, and a driveway that can fit 2 cars. Exterior features include a covered patioperfect for outdoor dining and entertaining guests. Inside, the home boasts electric heating for climate control and tiled floors. The lovely kitchen is cladded with wooden cabinetry for storage, custom tiled countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are spacious, cozy, and features full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed on the property.



Nearby parks include:

Thibodo Park and Buena Vista Park



Nearby Schools:

Joli Ann Leichtag Elementary School - 0.69 miles, 7/10

La Petite Academy - 0.43 miles, unrated

Carpe Diem Academy - 0.78 miles, unrated

National University Academy - 0.81 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

332 - 0.0 miles



No Pets Allowed



