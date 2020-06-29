All apartments in Vista
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:36 AM

1046 Chelsea Ct

1046 Chelsea Court · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Chelsea Court, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Come home to Vista!
This home is situated in the most scenic part of Vista's rural neighborhood.
The home offers a Living room dining room combo that leads into a cozy kitchen family room area. There are 3 bedrooms upstairs including the master which offers a private master bathroom and deck overlooking the backyard. The Pool is fenced in centrally located on 1/4 acre of fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Chelsea Ct have any available units?
1046 Chelsea Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1046 Chelsea Ct have?
Some of 1046 Chelsea Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Chelsea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Chelsea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Chelsea Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1046 Chelsea Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1046 Chelsea Ct offer parking?
No, 1046 Chelsea Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1046 Chelsea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Chelsea Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Chelsea Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1046 Chelsea Ct has a pool.
Does 1046 Chelsea Ct have accessible units?
No, 1046 Chelsea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1046 Chelsea Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1046 Chelsea Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
