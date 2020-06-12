/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM
39 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ventura, CA
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Thille
4 Units Available
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1086 sqft
Near Highway 126 and Thille Park. Attractive apartments with a full selection of modern kitchen appliances, a fireplace and private laundry facilities. Residents have use of a clubhouse, a pool and a community garden.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Thille
14 Units Available
Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
920 sqft
Just steps from world-class shopping, with unbeatable mountain views. Residents enjoy communal tennis court, gym, media room and parking. In-unit amenities include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Saticoy
18 Units Available
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1031 sqft
This community is just blocks from the Santa Clara River. There is a playground, pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym on site. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wells
4 Units Available
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1019 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Deluxe resort community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Located near local transit, the Santa Paula Fwy and Saticoy Golf Course.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1025 Bath Ln
1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
850 sqft
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Montalvo
1 Unit Available
6287 Turnstone St. # 4-202
6287 Turnstone Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1154 sqft
Ventura | Bella Vista | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom | 55 + Community - Welcome home to your 3 story - 2nd level condo in this lovely 55 + community. Home offers elevator and stair access to different levels, association pool, spa, grill, and club house.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pierpont
1 Unit Available
1424 Nathan Lane
1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
2107 sqft
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home - ***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Downtown Ventura
1 Unit Available
436 Poli Street #404
436 Poli Street, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1249 sqft
436 Poli Street #404 Available 07/01/20 Explorers of Life - Welcome to Downtown Ventura! - Fully Furnished Vacation Rental. Where you live is about more than where you lay your head each night.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Saticoy
1 Unit Available
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92
1025 Cachuma Ave, Ventura, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1392 sqft
East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property. Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ventura
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
Town Center
22 Units Available
Serenade at Riverpark
700 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,211
1100 sqft
Located conveniently off Highway 101 and in walking distance to shopping and dining. Units feature gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, fireplaces and in-home washer/dryers. Community has a pool, 24-hour gym and yoga.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2234 Bermuda Dunes PL,
2234 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
Beautiful River Ridge golf course condo - Live in the beautiful lush River Ridge community. Tennis courts, pool and close to schools, shopping and many other amenities. Easy access to 101 freeway, (RLNE5672737)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Windsor North River Ridge
1 Unit Available
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1546 sqft
2109 Bermuda Dunes Place Available 07/02/20 Resort style living at it's best! - Resort like living in a gated community inside the golf course! Fabulously refurbished single story 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den, formal dining room, large living room
Results within 5 miles of Ventura
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Channel Islands
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Seabridge
3851 Harbour Island Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1517 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Town Center
11 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1030 sqft
Plush homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, and central air-conditioning in a pet-friendly community. Residents enjoy access to covered parking, a business center, and a 24-hour gym. Near The Collection Riverpark mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Town Center
16 Units Available
Tempo At Riverpark
450 Forest Park Blvd, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1051 sqft
A contemporary community in RiverPark. Near beaches, parks and the farmers' market. On-site club-style fitness, yoga, spinning and pool. Stunning, sleek designs with stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes and quartz countertops.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Channel Islands
1 Unit Available
2325 KINGSBRIDGE LANE
2325 Kingsbridge Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1800 sqft
WATERFRONT 2BR/2.5 HOME IN MANDALAY BAY - Waterfront home in Mandalay Bay with boat dock easement directly attached to home! Walk or sail/boat to the beach. Appointed with an office or bonus room.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Port Hueneme
1 Unit Available
233 E Elfin Grn
233 East Elfin Green, Port Hueneme, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1257 sqft
Port Huneme | Hueneme Bay 55+ Community | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - This single story home is located in the Hueneme Bay 55+ Community situated on a corner lot with beautiful landscape and walking paths surrounding.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3334 Sunset Lane
3334 Sunset Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Hollywood Beach Condo - Harborwalk Condo located on Hollywood Beach! This 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Oxnard Shores
1 Unit Available
2214 Martinique Ln
2214 Martinique Lane, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1113 sqft
The Colony at Mandalay Bay | Oxnard | 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom - The Colony at Mandalay Bay, this furnished home features a single level 2 Bedroom + 2 full Bathrooms downstairs unit. Walk into your home and be greeted with an open concept living area.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Hobson Park West
1 Unit Available
1214 OYSTER PLACE
1214 Oyster Place, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1360 sqft
1214 OYSTER PLACE Available 06/19/20 Gated California Lighthouse Remodeled Townhouse - Remodeled California Lighthouse townhome offering 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths plus a large loft area perfect for den or office.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4902 Dunes St.
4902 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4900 Dunes Street
4900 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4908 Dunes St.
4908 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Oxnard Dunes
1 Unit Available
4904 Dunes St.
4904 Dunes Street, Oxnard, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1333 sqft
Oxnard | Dunes | 2 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom Duplex - ** Move in Special ** First 6 months $200.00 off rent! Welcome to your 2-Story, 2 Bedroom + 2.
