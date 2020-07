Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable brand new home in a quiet mid town location! This home is the guest house to 98 N Dos Caminos. It has a private yard and a lovely layout with a laundry room. Dual zone Air condition and a huge walk in closet! Water, trash and gardener are paid by the owners. Pets okay. Please inquire to view this darling new home!