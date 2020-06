Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhouse by Govt. Center - 2 floors

hardwood floors, tile and carpet

patio off living room

balcony off of Master bedroom

kitchen Island

2 car attached garage

water softener

blinds throughout

complimentary refrigerator

Central heat

in unit laundry hookups

basic cable and trash paid with rent.

No Pets



Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.



(RLNE2077088)