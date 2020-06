Amenities

Attached apartment for RENT...with outdoor space, private entrance,one bedroom with large closet, kitchenette with small stainless steel refrigerator and microwave oven included. Large living room and bathroom with 2 sinks. Owner says the property is about 800 square feet.NO laundry on site but there is a laundromat very close by. Great location a stone's throw from Ventura College.