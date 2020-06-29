All apartments in Ventura
3054 Luna Dr

3054 Luna Drive · (805) 302-4279
Location

3054 Luna Drive, Ventura, CA 93003
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Life ins Shangrila...2 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 292766

Available now a 810 square foot, downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment. 10-unit complex as quiet and peaceful retreat. It is a corner downstairs unit. It is short walk to community and county hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View Mall. No smoking, drugs or pets. This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. Water and trash are free. Tenant pays gas and electric. All new flooring, newly painted and new fixtures. We will conduct a credit check of all app. Live life in Shangri-La, on Luna Drive.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3054-luna-dr-ventura-ca/292766
Property Id 292766

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3054 Luna Dr have any available units?
3054 Luna Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3054 Luna Dr have?
Some of 3054 Luna Dr's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3054 Luna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3054 Luna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3054 Luna Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3054 Luna Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 3054 Luna Dr offer parking?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3054 Luna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3054 Luna Dr have a pool?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3054 Luna Dr have accessible units?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3054 Luna Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3054 Luna Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3054 Luna Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
