3054 Luna Dr

Available now a 810 square foot, downstairs, 2-bedroom apartment. 10-unit complex as quiet and peaceful retreat. It is a corner downstairs unit. It is short walk to community and county hospitals, 99-cents store, and Pacific View Mall. No smoking, drugs or pets. This is a non-smoking, pet free rental. Water and trash are free. Tenant pays gas and electric. All new flooring, newly painted and new fixtures. We will conduct a credit check of all app. Live life in Shangri-La, on Luna Drive.

No Pets Allowed



