Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1424 Nathan Lane

1424 Nathan Lane · (805) 654-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1424 Nathan Lane, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1424 Nathan Lane · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2107 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
media room
alarm system
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home -
***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.

Located just steps from sandy beaches and the Pacific Ocean, this wonderful beach home offers amazing views in a resort-like home in Venturas Pierpont Beach. This coastal contemporary, meets midcentury modern home offers wonderful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a living room with ocean views, an open kitchen and dining area concept, a cozy den and an outdoor living space that invites inside out enjoyment of the home year around. The spacious master suite opens to the outdoor living space the private master bath features a soaking tub with TV and a separate steam shower. Equipped for a chef, the clean and inviting kitchen boasts Viking appliances and opens to a large dining room area, the perfect place to host a meal with family and friends. Relax after dinner in the comfortable living area that seconds as a theater room with projection TV screen. With the large, sliding picture window, guests can check the surf, watch the sunset, enjoy the ocean breeze, and cozy up on the sectional couch for a movie all with an ocean view! The private and romantic outdoor patio includes a gas fireplace, plush seating, and an outdoor kitchen with Viking BBQ. Other features in this home include full size washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, linens and towels for all bedrooms and bathrooms, reading nook/den, whole house master lighting and sound system and home security/alarm system. Meticulous attention to detail went into creating this special designer home; the perfect space to create year-round memories. Parking is limited to garage parking only so please inquire with management company about your vehicle type.

(RLNE5004983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Nathan Lane have any available units?
1424 Nathan Lane has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1424 Nathan Lane have?
Some of 1424 Nathan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 Nathan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Nathan Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Nathan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1424 Nathan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1424 Nathan Lane does offer parking.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1424 Nathan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane have a pool?
No, 1424 Nathan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1424 Nathan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Nathan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Nathan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Nathan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
