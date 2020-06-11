1424 Nathan Lane

Amenities

The Beach Haven - Spacious Beach Front Home -

***Fully furnished, monthly, beach house rental*** Minimum 30 days stay required.



Located just steps from sandy beaches and the Pacific Ocean, this wonderful beach home offers amazing views in a resort-like home in Venturas Pierpont Beach. This coastal contemporary, meets midcentury modern home offers wonderful 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a living room with ocean views, an open kitchen and dining area concept, a cozy den and an outdoor living space that invites inside out enjoyment of the home year around. The spacious master suite opens to the outdoor living space the private master bath features a soaking tub with TV and a separate steam shower. Equipped for a chef, the clean and inviting kitchen boasts Viking appliances and opens to a large dining room area, the perfect place to host a meal with family and friends. Relax after dinner in the comfortable living area that seconds as a theater room with projection TV screen. With the large, sliding picture window, guests can check the surf, watch the sunset, enjoy the ocean breeze, and cozy up on the sectional couch for a movie all with an ocean view! The private and romantic outdoor patio includes a gas fireplace, plush seating, and an outdoor kitchen with Viking BBQ. Other features in this home include full size washer and dryer, fully stocked kitchen, linens and towels for all bedrooms and bathrooms, reading nook/den, whole house master lighting and sound system and home security/alarm system. Meticulous attention to detail went into creating this special designer home; the perfect space to create year-round memories. Parking is limited to garage parking only so please inquire with management company about your vehicle type.



