1103 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Cottage near the Heart of Ventura! - This exceptional and spectacular property has recently been entirely remodeled with modern touches throughout.



Modern upgrades include beautiful laminate tile flooring throughout, new light fixtures, custom windows, wood beams, custom interior paint, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.



The two-bedroom, 2 bath house offers a full kitchen, ceiling fans in each bedroom and indoor laundry area. The living room opens up to the balcony with amazing views of the city and the ocean.



Planted in the hillside of downtown Ventura, this property’s location is ideal! Walk to Ventura’s beautiful and historic San Buenaventura Mission, farmer’s market, local shops, restaurants, Ventura’s pier and beach!



Other Notable Features:

• Water, gas & trash included in rent.

• Spacious balcony with views, perfect for relaxing.

• Great location for Commuters to Santa Barbara or Ojai!

• No smoking please.

• One-year lease required



**Must have a credit score of at least 600**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4460656)