Ventura, CA
1103 Buena Vista Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1103 Buena Vista Street

1103 Buena Vista Street · (805) 654-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 Buena Vista Street, Ventura, CA 93001
Downtown Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1103 Buena Vista Street · Avail. now

$2,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled 2 Bedroom Cottage near the Heart of Ventura! - This exceptional and spectacular property has recently been entirely remodeled with modern touches throughout.

Modern upgrades include beautiful laminate tile flooring throughout, new light fixtures, custom windows, wood beams, custom interior paint, stainless steel appliances and marble countertops.

The two-bedroom, 2 bath house offers a full kitchen, ceiling fans in each bedroom and indoor laundry area. The living room opens up to the balcony with amazing views of the city and the ocean.

Planted in the hillside of downtown Ventura, this property’s location is ideal! Walk to Ventura’s beautiful and historic San Buenaventura Mission, farmer’s market, local shops, restaurants, Ventura’s pier and beach!

Other Notable Features:
• Water, gas & trash included in rent.
• Spacious balcony with views, perfect for relaxing.
• Great location for Commuters to Santa Barbara or Ojai!
• No smoking please.
• One-year lease required

**Must have a credit score of at least 600**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4460656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
1103 Buena Vista Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1103 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 1103 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Buena Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Buena Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
