All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:13 AM

1025 Cachuma Avenue #92

1025 Cachuma Ave · (805) 653-7711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Saticoy
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1025 Cachuma Ave, Ventura, CA 93004
Saticoy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property.

Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Completely remodeled with new kitchen, floor coverings, paint, and window coverings. Laundry room in the house, nice master bedroom with bath. Covered concrete patio and small yard. Water/Trash paid by Owner,
No Pets,

Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4786738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have any available units?
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have?
Some of 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does offer parking.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have a pool?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have accessible units?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1025 Cachuma Avenue #92?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Beach Luxury Apartments
1241 Petit Ave
Ventura, CA 93004
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity