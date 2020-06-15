1025 Cachuma Avenue #92

Amenities

East End Stonegate Home - We will be showing the above property next Monday and Tuesday, 3/9 and 3/10, from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. Please come by if you would like to view the property.



Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Completely remodeled with new kitchen, floor coverings, paint, and window coverings. Laundry room in the house, nice master bedroom with bath. Covered concrete patio and small yard. Water/Trash paid by Owner,

No Pets,



Lease Terms: Month to Month. Every adult 18 years and older must apply. For complete application process, rental policy and other rentals please visit our website at http://www.oaktreeproperty.com or you may also contact our office.



