All apartments in Ventura
Find more places like 1025 Bath Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ventura, CA
/
1025 Bath Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1025 Bath Ln

1025 Bath Lane · (805) 648-9907
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ventura
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1025 Bath Lane, Ventura, CA 93001
Pierpont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1025 Bath Ln · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT
This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs. Bright and open, there is a deck upstairs to enjoy the ocean breeze, and a private patio downstairs for outdoor living and entertaining. No pets, no smoking. Sorry, no onsite laundry but there is a nice laundromat nearby. Shopping, restaurants

CALL for a private showing - 805-648-9907

Joe Kapp Real Estate INC
LIC 01958206

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Bath Ln have any available units?
1025 Bath Ln has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1025 Bath Ln have?
Some of 1025 Bath Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Bath Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Bath Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Bath Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Bath Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ventura.
Does 1025 Bath Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Bath Ln does offer parking.
Does 1025 Bath Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Bath Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Bath Ln have a pool?
No, 1025 Bath Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Bath Ln have accessible units?
No, 1025 Bath Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Bath Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Bath Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Bath Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Bath Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1025 Bath Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Colony Parc
848 Weber Cir
Ventura, CA 93003
Ventura Terrace
6600 Telephone Rd
Ventura, CA 93004
Via Ventura
930 Pacific Strand Pl
Ventura, CA 93003
Sofi Ventura
6250 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA 93003
Vanoni Ranch
10676 Veronica Ln
Ventura, CA 93004
Citron
11111 Citrus Dr
Ventura, CA 93004
YOLO West Apartments
11114 Darling Road
Ventura, CA 93004
Coastline Ventura
997 Vista Del Mar Place
Ventura, CA 93001

Similar Pages

Ventura 1 BedroomsVentura 2 Bedrooms
Ventura Apartments with BalconyVentura Apartments with Parking
Ventura Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Monica, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CASimi Valley, CACamarillo, CACalabasas, CA
Agoura Hills, CAStevenson Ranch, CAGoleta, CASan Fernando, CAWestlake Village, CAIsla Vista, CAChannel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CA
Pine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CAOak Park, CATaft, CATopanga, CACarpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SaticoySerra
Thille

Apartments Near Colleges

Ventura CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Santa BarbaraCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity