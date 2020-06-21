1025 Bath Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Pierpont Beach, Updated Duplex just steps to the sand! - FOR RENT

This is a lovely duplex with brand new flooring (no carpet!), new paint, remodeled kitchen and updated bathrooms! Two story unit with one bedroom up and one downstairs. Bright and open, there is a deck upstairs to enjoy the ocean breeze, and a private patio downstairs for outdoor living and entertaining. No pets, no smoking. Sorry, no onsite laundry but there is a nice laundromat nearby. Shopping, restaurants



CALL for a private showing - 805-648-9907



Joe Kapp Real Estate INC

LIC 01958206



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5835715)