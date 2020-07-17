929 Darlene Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking

Executive home in prestigious north Upland with a partial view of Mount Baldy only minutes away from the Colonies! Upgraded marble and granite throughout plus remodeled bathrooms! Beautifully landscaped oasis looking backyard with lush plants, trees, and fire pit all maintained by owners and ready to impress at any event! Large den, perfect for the family with built in Dolby 5.1 speaker ready with gas fireplace. Side enclosed private area off main dining room perfect for enjoying the morning coffee or tea. Guest room off to the side of house with its own private entry and both with glass sliding doors. Corner lot with plenty of street parking, great safe neighborhood in cul-de-sac. **This home is currently occupied, please contact the agent to set up a visit**