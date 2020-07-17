All apartments in Upland
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

929 Darlene Court

929 Darlene Court · (909) 593-7978
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Darlene Court, Upland, CA 91784

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,499

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2499 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Executive home in prestigious north Upland with a partial view of Mount Baldy only minutes away from the Colonies! Upgraded marble and granite throughout plus remodeled bathrooms! Beautifully landscaped oasis looking backyard with lush plants, trees, and fire pit all maintained by owners and ready to impress at any event! Large den, perfect for the family with built in Dolby 5.1 speaker ready with gas fireplace. Side enclosed private area off main dining room perfect for enjoying the morning coffee or tea. Guest room off to the side of house with its own private entry and both with glass sliding doors. Corner lot with plenty of street parking, great safe neighborhood in cul-de-sac. **This home is currently occupied, please contact the agent to set up a visit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Darlene Court have any available units?
929 Darlene Court has a unit available for $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 929 Darlene Court have?
Some of 929 Darlene Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Darlene Court currently offering any rent specials?
929 Darlene Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Darlene Court pet-friendly?
No, 929 Darlene Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Upland.
Does 929 Darlene Court offer parking?
Yes, 929 Darlene Court offers parking.
Does 929 Darlene Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Darlene Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Darlene Court have a pool?
No, 929 Darlene Court does not have a pool.
Does 929 Darlene Court have accessible units?
No, 929 Darlene Court does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Darlene Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Darlene Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Darlene Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 Darlene Court does not have units with air conditioning.
