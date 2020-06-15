All apartments in Tracy
4431 Burr Ct

4431 Burr Court · (209) 914-0312
Location

4431 Burr Court, Tracy, CA 95377
Edgewood

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4431 Burr Ct · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2368 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood
This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.
The laundry room and half bath are located just before the entry to the garage.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a separate bath tub and shower and his and her sinks.
Next to the master bedroom is bedroom 1 which has a small walk in closet and is separated from bedroom 2 by the hall bathroom.
Bedroom 2 and 3 face the front of the home with lots of natural light.

~AVERAGE CREDIT SCORE OF 600 OR BELOW - DENIAL OF APPLICATION
~NO OPEN BANKRUPTCIES
~NO EVICTIONS OR MONEY JUDGEMENTS
~NO UTILITIES IN COLLECTIONS
~GROSS INCOME OF ALL APPLICANTS SHALL BE A MINIMUM OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT
~MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT IS 12 MONTHS
~MAINTENANCE AND UP KEEP OF THE FRONT AND BACKYARD IS TENANT RESPONSIBILITY
~PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE
~TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES
~NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY

**Application process is as follows:

1) View all photos and video walk through online
2) Apply for home
3) Application will be reviewed and submitted to owner for pre-approval
4) Pay application fee via Venmo, Cashiers Check, or Money order
5) Credit and background is ran and submitted to owner for final approval
6) Schedule time to view the property before signing the lease

For applications, full rental qualifications, and more information, please visit our website at www.BarringerIPM.com Please also feel free to reach out via text message or phone call to Stevey at 209-914-0312 or email at Stevey@BarringerIPM.com

(RLNE5815493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4431 Burr Ct have any available units?
4431 Burr Ct has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4431 Burr Ct have?
Some of 4431 Burr Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4431 Burr Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4431 Burr Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4431 Burr Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4431 Burr Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4431 Burr Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4431 Burr Ct does offer parking.
Does 4431 Burr Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4431 Burr Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4431 Burr Ct have a pool?
No, 4431 Burr Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4431 Burr Ct have accessible units?
No, 4431 Burr Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4431 Burr Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4431 Burr Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4431 Burr Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4431 Burr Ct has units with air conditioning.
