4431 Burr Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Nice home located in Edgewood - 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom located in Edgewood

This home features a separate living and family room. The kitchen opens up to the living room and comes with a fridge.

The laundry room and half bath are located just before the entry to the garage.

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with a large walk in closet. The master bathroom features a separate bath tub and shower and his and her sinks.

Next to the master bedroom is bedroom 1 which has a small walk in closet and is separated from bedroom 2 by the hall bathroom.

Bedroom 2 and 3 face the front of the home with lots of natural light.



~AVERAGE CREDIT SCORE OF 600 OR BELOW - DENIAL OF APPLICATION

~NO OPEN BANKRUPTCIES

~NO EVICTIONS OR MONEY JUDGEMENTS

~NO UTILITIES IN COLLECTIONS

~GROSS INCOME OF ALL APPLICANTS SHALL BE A MINIMUM OF 3X THE MONTHLY RENT

~MINIMUM LEASE REQUIREMENT IS 12 MONTHS

~MAINTENANCE AND UP KEEP OF THE FRONT AND BACKYARD IS TENANT RESPONSIBILITY

~PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE

~TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES

~NO SMOKING IN PROPERTY



**Application process is as follows:



1) View all photos and video walk through online

2) Apply for home

3) Application will be reviewed and submitted to owner for pre-approval

4) Pay application fee via Venmo, Cashiers Check, or Money order

5) Credit and background is ran and submitted to owner for final approval

6) Schedule time to view the property before signing the lease



For applications, full rental qualifications, and more information, please visit our website at www.BarringerIPM.com Please also feel free to reach out via text message or phone call to Stevey at 209-914-0312 or email at Stevey@BarringerIPM.com



