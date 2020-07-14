All apartments in Tracy
Find more places like Harvest in Tracy.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:37 PM

Harvest in Tracy

Open Now until 6pm
2655 Henley Parkway · (209) 270-5656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2655 Henley Parkway, Tracy, CA 95377

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6721 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 6622 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,039

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 6723 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6823 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 7223 · Avail. now

$2,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1113 sqft

Unit 7224 · Avail. now

$2,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5512 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,060

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Unit 6012 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,097

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Unit 4712 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,097

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvest in Tracy.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
cats allowed
car charging
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
lobby
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Harvest in Tracy is a brand new luxury rental community featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Gourmet kitchens provide the ideal space for letting your creativity flow, featuring top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, chic quartz countertops, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Spa-inspired designer bathrooms include large soaking tubs and separate stand-along showers, creating an amazing space for relaxing after a long day. Convenience and efficiency are also important elements for a home, which is why you'll appreciate your own full-size washer ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $800
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvest in Tracy have any available units?
Harvest in Tracy has 139 units available starting at $2,039 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Harvest in Tracy have?
Some of Harvest in Tracy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvest in Tracy currently offering any rent specials?
Harvest in Tracy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvest in Tracy pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvest in Tracy is pet friendly.
Does Harvest in Tracy offer parking?
Yes, Harvest in Tracy offers parking.
Does Harvest in Tracy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harvest in Tracy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvest in Tracy have a pool?
Yes, Harvest in Tracy has a pool.
Does Harvest in Tracy have accessible units?
No, Harvest in Tracy does not have accessible units.
Does Harvest in Tracy have units with dishwashers?
No, Harvest in Tracy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Harvest in Tracy have units with air conditioning?
No, Harvest in Tracy does not have units with air conditioning.
