Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access media room cats allowed car charging community garden dog grooming area e-payments lobby

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Harvest in Tracy is a brand new luxury rental community featuring 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Gourmet kitchens provide the ideal space for letting your creativity flow, featuring top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, chic quartz countertops, and plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Spa-inspired designer bathrooms include large soaking tubs and separate stand-along showers, creating an amazing space for relaxing after a long day. Convenience and efficiency are also important elements for a home, which is why you'll appreciate your own full-size washer ...