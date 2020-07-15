AL
6 Apartments For Rent Near CSU Stanislaus

Park Place Apartments
3701 Crowell Rd, Turlock, CA
Studio
$1,110
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
835 sqft
Park Place in Turlock enjoys a prime location in one of the Valley's most accessible areas. We offer spacious studios, one bedrooms and two bedroom floor plans.
The Boardwalk
950 W Zeering Rd, Turlock, CA
1 Bedroom
$820
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
964 sqft
The Boardwalk Apartments are located in a newly developed residential area of Turlock. We enjoy a convenient location right behind CSU Stanislaus as well as walking distance to Medeiros Elementary, Turlock Junior High, and Pitman High School.

1700 Provo Street
1700 Provo Street, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
1700 Provo Street Available 08/12/20 - *Do Not Disturb Occupants* This two-story single-family home is approximately 2300 square feet with a living room, family room, dining area, kitchen w/ island, carpet and laminate flooring throughout, blinds,

340 Ave N Cliffwood
340 West Avenue North, Turlock, CA
7 Bedrooms
$58,000
8950 sqft
An unparalleled, one-of-a-kind modern estate, this luxurious newly-built residence is the epitome of tranquillity.

2111 Joynichole Dr
2111 Joynichole Drive, Turlock, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1259 sqft
Beautiful home in Turlock - This home has plenty of room for the whole family. Tile flooring, new carpet. Three bedrooms and 2 bath with plenty of space. There is an additional $60 charge for maintaining landscaping.

4260 N. Olive Ave
4260 North Olive Avenue, Turlock, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1799 sqft
4260 N. Olive Ave Available 08/01/20 Lovely 4 bedroom home North Turlock - Come take a look at this lovely 4 bedroom 3 bath home in North Turlock. This home is perfect for the whole family, close to schools and shopping.

