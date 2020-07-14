All apartments in Tracy
Driftwood Apartments
Driftwood Apartments

800 W Grant Line Rd · (209) 268-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 W Grant Line Rd, Tracy, CA 95376

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Driftwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Driftwood

You’re going to love living at Driftwood Apartments, a well-maintained gated community where everything you need is right at your fingertips.

Driftwood is centrally located off Tracy Blvd., in an established residential neighborhood, with shops, restaurants, parks, and schools all within walking distance or just a short drive away. It’s ease of access to I-5, Hwy 205, and Hwy 120, as well as its proximity to West Valley Mall and the ACE Train Station, make Driftwood the ideal choice not only for locals, but for value-minded commuters to the Bay Area or the Central Valley.

Community amenities include 2 large swimming pools, a fitness room, reserved, covered parking, mature shade trees, and beautifully landscaped grounds. With attentive and professional staff on site, and four great home plans offering everything you’re looking for, from fantastic storage to well-equipped kitchens with dishwashers, and refreshing ceiling fans, Driftwood Apartments brings you the u

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: 25 lbs and under
Parking Details: Off street parking. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Driftwood Apartments have any available units?
Driftwood Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tracy, CA.
What amenities does Driftwood Apartments have?
Some of Driftwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Driftwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Driftwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Driftwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Driftwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Driftwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Driftwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Driftwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Driftwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Driftwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Driftwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Driftwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Driftwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
