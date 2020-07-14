Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning oven range stainless steel Property Amenities carport concierge courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Driftwood



You’re going to love living at Driftwood Apartments, a well-maintained gated community where everything you need is right at your fingertips.



Driftwood is centrally located off Tracy Blvd., in an established residential neighborhood, with shops, restaurants, parks, and schools all within walking distance or just a short drive away. It’s ease of access to I-5, Hwy 205, and Hwy 120, as well as its proximity to West Valley Mall and the ACE Train Station, make Driftwood the ideal choice not only for locals, but for value-minded commuters to the Bay Area or the Central Valley.



Community amenities include 2 large swimming pools, a fitness room, reserved, covered parking, mature shade trees, and beautifully landscaped grounds. With attentive and professional staff on site, and four great home plans offering everything you’re looking for, from fantastic storage to well-equipped kitchens with dishwashers, and refreshing ceiling fans, Driftwood Apartments brings you the u